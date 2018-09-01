South Yorkshire motorway due to reopen at 10am after recovery of broken down abnormal load

This is the moment an ‘army’ of workers lifed a 200-tonne abnormal load which had broken down on a South Yorkshire motorway.

The M18 remains closed in both directions between junction 1 for Bramley and 2 for the A1(M).

A diversion identified with a hollow triangle is directing drivers off the M18 at J1 before taking the A631, the A6123 and the A630 and joining the A1(M) at J36.

They will then have to head South and rejoin the M18 at J2.

Highways England said once the load has been placed onto the replacement vehicle it will be shipped to Sheffield via the M18, M1, A6102, and A6109.

The M18 is due to reopen at 10am.