South Yorkshire motorway blocked after pile-up

A South Yorkshire motorways is blocked because of a multi-vehicle collision.

Highways England said the northbound stretch of the M18, between junctions 1 and 2, around Doncaster, is closed.

Emergency services are at the scene.

One motorist who saw the aftermath of the collision from the southbound carriageway said: "When I drove past there appeared to be a number of cars involved in the collision, with one appearing to be facing the wrong direction, with a smashed window.

"There were people walking around in the carriageway looking upset.

"The traffic on the southbound carriageway had slowed right down, probably become people were looking at the traffic.

"The tailback on the northbound carriageway where the crash had happened looked very long and was getting longer."

