South Yorkshire Mayor launches regional health plan at Armthorpe Family Hub

Mayor Oliver Coppard launched South Yorkshire’s Health Strategy at an event at Armthorpe Family Hub.
It comes as new analysis shows that poor health in the region results in a loss of 14.6 million working days per year, 2.5 million above the national average.
The key focuses of the strategy are:
- Tackling health inequalities
- Access to health and wellbeing care
- Closing the healthy life expectancy gap
- Improving the quality of life for people in the region
- Improving early development
Research shows that if a child does not reach key development milestones within their first 1001 days, they are likely to fall into ill health earlier.
Mayor Oliver Coppard is the chair of the Integrated Care Partnership.
Working alongside the mayor on the plan are key partners such as Cat Ross, CEO of Baby Basics, and Pearse Butler, Chair of NHS South Yorkshire and Vice Chair of the ICP.