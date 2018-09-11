South Yorkshire mayor Dan Jarvis: ‘Securing post Brexit funding is crucial for region’

South Yorkshire metro mayor Dan Jarvis has said securing appropriate funding after Brexit is crucial for the region.

Mr Jarvis heads up the Sheffield City Region which comprises of Sheffield, Doncaster, Rotherham, Barnsley and parts of Derbyshire and Bassetlaw,

The mayor told a combined authority meeting on Monday he is submitting a response to the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Brexit on funding matters.

The UK is set to leave the European Union by March 2019 and EU streams of funding coming into the UK will end.

All political parties has committed to the Shared Prosperity Fund which is replacing two EU funding pots.

The SPF is said to be used to target inequality and to support economic development.

Mr Jarvis said: “I will be submitting a response to the all party parliamentary group on post Brexit funding.

“This is an issue of critical importance to our local areas because it’s how the Government determines the way in which the Shared Prosperity Fund is allocated.

“We must be on the front foot as a combined authority in making sure that this region secures the best settlement possible.

“The shared prosperity fund will be the successor to both the Local Growth Fund and the European Structural Investment Fund – both of which form the single largest contribution to our programme of investment.

“Securing an appropriate allocation is of fundamental importance.

The mayor also announced combined authority meetings will be held every two months instead of every six weeks in future.