South Yorkshire man wanted in connection with assault now in custody

A South Yorkshire man who was wanted in connection with an assault is now in custody.

Benjamin Brennan was wanted in connection with an offence which took place in Barnsley earlier this month.

Benjamin Brennan.

Police last month issued a photo of Brennan as they appealed for the public’s help to trace the 21-year-old.

At that time police said he was believed to frequent the Worsbrough area of Barnsley and the Mexborough area of Doncaster, though he may have travelled elsewhere in South Yorkshire.

Officers say they would like to thank everyone who shared the appeal.