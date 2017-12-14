South Yorkshire man jailed for sexually abusing four boys

A South Yorkshire man has been jailed for 11 years for sexually abusing four boys.

Christopher Charles Dilkes, aged 42, of Warwick Street, Clifton in Rotherham, admitted 23 counts of indecent assault and four attempted rapes dating back to the 1990s and 2000s.

During a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court it emerged that his victims were all under 16 at the time.

One of them came forward to report the abuse last year and an investigation was launched.

Detective Constable Emma Parsons, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “In 2016, one of Dilkes’ victims made the brave decision to report years of sexual abuse and we launched an investigation.

“Our enquiries revealed several more victims, each of whom have demonstrated exceptional courage to share with officers the horrific abuse they faced at Dilkes’ hands.

“Dilkes has pleaded guilty to his crimes and is now in prison, where he can cause no further harm. I hope this result offers his victims some form of closure, knowing that he has now been brought to justice.

“It is our hope that sharing this positive court result demonstrates to other victims and the wider public that we will thoroughly investigate all reports of child sexual abuse, regardless of when the crimes took place, and bring the perpetrators before the courts.”