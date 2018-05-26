South Yorkshire man jailed for attacking woman with children's bike and vacuum pipe

A South Yorkshire man who subjected a woman he was living with to a series of physical attacks, during which he used a vacuum cleaner pipe and child's bike as weapons, has been jailed for 14-months.

Sheffield Crown Court was told how Kyle Fell's offending began on the evening of April 23 this year, when he began slapping a woman he had been living with when she refused to go to the shop for him.

The incident only came to an end when the woman pretended she was calling the police, causing Fell, aged 27, to leave the property, prosecutor, Bev Tait, told the court.

Ms Tait added: "She went for a walk and saw the defendant. He was at the house of another woman. She remonstrated with the defendant."

The woman left the property. The defendant returned to her house later that evening, and the pair began arguing, the court heard.

"He punched her to the face, he spat in her face, pulled her hair, kneed her to the face," said Ms Tait, adding: "He hit her with her daughter's bike, and a vacuum cleaner pipe."

After Fell broke the woman's window, she left the property and went to a neighbour's house for help, but Fell followed her, the court heard.

Ms Tait said: "The defendant picked up a garden fork, ran towards her, and struck her with it."

The police arrived, and arrested Fell, of Henderson Court, Canklow, Rotherham.

The woman said she had been in a relationship with Fell for around eight weeks, he denied being in a relationship with the woman but agreed he had been living with her for the past few weeks.

Through a victim impact statement read out in court, the woman said: "During the relationship we had some good times, but for the majority of it he has made me feel stupid. I knew he has done this in previous relationships, but thought he had changed.

"I feel embarrassed to go out in public with these bruises. I've had to lie to my loved ones so they won't worry about me."

Fell pleaded guilty to charges of assault, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage at an earlier hearing.

Joy Merriam, defending, said in mitigation: "It's quite clear..that the offending arises out of the complainant seeking the defendant out."

She added: "The argument that night was precipitated by the fact he was moving out."

Judge Roger Thomas QC sentenced Fell to 14-months in prison for the offence, and made him the subject of a five-year restraining order, preventing him from contacting the complainant.