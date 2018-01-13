South Yorkshire man injured after car crashes and ends up at bottom of bank

Have your say

The emergency services were called out the scene of a crash in South Yorkshire in the early hours of this morning, after a vehicle left the carriageway and end up at the bottom of an embankment.

The collision took place in Blyth Road, Maltby at around 4am.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said a man had to be cut out of the vehicle.

An ambulance was called to the scene of the collision.

The man involved needed to receive medical treatment.

The extent of his injuries is not yet known.