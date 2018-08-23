South Yorkshire man hunted after failing to appear in court

Police have appealed for help in tracking down a South Yorkshire man who failed to appear in court.

Hardise Hussain, 36, of Rotherham, is wanted for breach of a non-molestation order and failing to appear in court in July.

He is described as being around 5 ft 6 ins tall, of medium build. He is believed to have recently shaved his beard off, so his appearance may differ to this photo.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 14/118479/18.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.