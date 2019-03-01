South Yorkshire man denies attempted murder charge over alleged attack on New Year’s Day

A South Yorkshire man is set to stand trial accused of attempted murder relating to a New Year’s Day attack, after he entered not guilty pleas.

Jake Bartholemew-Mann, 24, denied charges of attempted murder and having an offensive weapon, during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court today.

The charges relate to an alleged attack on a 37-year-old man in Wellway, Sunnyside, Rotherham, outside his home on New Year’s Day.

A trial date has been fixed for April 1 this year.

The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC, remanded Bartholemew-Mann, of Romney Close, Flanderwell into custody until his next court appearance.