South Yorkshire man cleared of sex assault charge

A 20-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a young girl in South Yorkshire woodlands has been acquitted, after jurors returned a not guilty verdict.

Jurors found Jake Elliott, of HMP Marshgate, not guilty of one count of sexual assault during the conclusion of his trial at Sheffield Crown Court last week.

The complainant in the case alleged he had sexually assaulted her in woodland near to Maltby in the early hours of February 11, 2016 when she was 15-years-old, and Elliott was 18-years-old.

But jurors did not find that the evidence against Elliott reached the criminal standard of proof necessary to return a verdict, and acquitted him instead.

The complainant cannot be named for legal reasons.