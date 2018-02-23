South Yorkshire man charged with stealing electrical items and gardening tools

Have your say

A 45-year-old man from South Yorkshire has appeared in court today charged with stealing electrical items and gardening tools from two properties.

Ian Shaw, of Doncaster Road, Barnsley, is charged in connection to burglaries committed last month, one on Saturday, January 20 in Thurgoland, and another two days later in Penistone.

Electrical items and gardening tools were stolen from the properties.

Shaw was arrested yesterday (Thursday, February 22 ) and remanded into custody.

He appeared before Sheffield Magistrates Court this morning and has been bailed with conditions, to appear before Crown Court on Friday 23 March.