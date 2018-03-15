South Yorkshire man charged over possession of gun

A South Yorkshire man is due ta court today accused of three counts of burglary and possessing a firearm.

Gary Buckingham, aged 36, of Stacey Crescent, Barnsley, was arrested yesterday and charged with three counts of burglary committed between May last year and March this year.

He was also charged with possession of a firearm and was remanded in custody to appear before Barnsley Magistrates' Court today.