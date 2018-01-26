South Yorkshire man charged after police find heroin and crack cocaine in raids

Have your say

A man has been charged with possessing heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply following a number of police raids.

Omar Ali, 25, of Selwyn Street, Eastwood, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court yesterday and was remanded into custody ahead of an appearance at Sheffield Crown Court.

The charges followed a number of warrants carried out in the Eastwood area on Wednesday under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

A second man and a woman, both from the Eastwood area, were also arrested following the warrants on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

They were both released under investigation.