South Yorkshire man arrested over drug offences after jumping into River Don

Have your say

A South Yorkshire man has been arrested over drug offences after he jumped into the River Don.

At around 9.30am on Friday (August 3), officers received a report of a man being seen discarding items then jumping into the River Don near Wharfe Road in Doncaster.

Officers attended, along with South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, and carried out a joint search of the area.

Around an hour later, the man was found on some banking and officers retrieved drugs and a quantity of cash from nearby.

The 34-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession of class B drugs with intent to supply.

He was subsequently released under investigation pending further enquiries.