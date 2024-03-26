South Yorkshire Institute of Technology has official launch

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Backed by more than £21 million in funding from the Department for Education, the establishment of SYIoT in South Yorkshire marks a significant milestone for the region, kite marking the high-quality, higher-level technical education and training provision in the region.

One of only 21 IoTs nationally, the launch marks a major investment and recognition of the region’s higher education providers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The education partners are DN Colleges Group, Sheffield Hallam University, Barnsley College, The University of Sheffield AMRC Training Centre, The Sheffield College and RNN Group.

Prof Chris Wiggington Sheffield Hallam University, Karen Mosley and John Rees of DN Colleges Group

With the pace of change and emerging technologies, the investment in South Yorkshire will ensure that education providers have access to facilities and equipment that can support them to prepare and develop individuals with skills that meet employer’s needs.

IoTs are partnerships of employers and education providers. SYIoT is supported by core employers of HLM Architects, AESSEAL Plc and Pendo.

SYIoT already works with over 5000 employers in the region but a key focus will be extending the reach, particularly to small and medium sized businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sector focus for SYIoT are the technical sectors of engineering and manufacturing, digital, construction and the built environment, health, science and media and communications.

Karen Mosley, Managing Director, HLM Architects and Chair of South Yorkshire Institute of Technology, said: “We are delighted to be launching the South Yorkshire Institute of Technology.

“This partnership between employers and education and training providers focuses on our key sectors and occupations and developing the skills required for higher technical roles across our region.

“As an employer, it is exciting to be partnered with education providers and to be able to help shape provision and delivery in this way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Specialising in Higher Technical Qualifications (HTQs), professional training and higher apprenticeships, the investment in facilities and cutting-edge equipment is focused on widening opportunities in higher education.

The courses and qualifications on offer, including bite-size programmes, enable individuals to access higher education to enable them to enter or re-enter employment, or upskill to support their progression within employment.

SYIoT offers flexible and affordable qualifications to adults of all ages and in 2025 the costs of programmes can be supported by the new Lifelong Learning Entitlement as well as current funding streams.

For employers, alongside funding support for apprenticeships, education partners can advise on any other funding available, including the Skills Bank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The first learners started on SYIoT programmes this academic year and it will be exciting to see the developments over the next few years,” said Karen.

“Education and employer partnerships are central to ensuring that South Yorkshire develops the skills base required to meet the challenges of the region by upskilling our people and encouraging investment in higher technical job opportunities.”