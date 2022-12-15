SOUTH YORKSHIRE HOUSEBUILDER SUPPORTS OPERATION CHRISTMAS CHILD CAMPAIGN

To help children in need all over the world have a Christmas to remember, staff at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Sheffield came together to pack shoeboxes full of toys and necessities as part of the Samaritan’s Purse’s Operation Christmas Child campaign.

Managing Director Gary Chambers with the shoeboxes

The project sees shoeboxes filled with toys, hygiene items and school supplies, which are then delivered all over the world to give many children their first ever gift.

The leading homebuilder packed more than 20 boxes for both boys and girls aged between two and 14 years of age.

Gary Chambers, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Sheffield, said: “Our employees really took to the idea of being involved in Operation Christmas Child and packed their shoeboxes with lots of fantastic gifts.

“We are very proud of this amazing gesture from everyone here at Barratt and David Wilson Homes. As a leading homebuilder, it is important to us that we support the local community, and we thank the team for thinking of others.”

Some of the items included in the shoeboxes include a football and pump, dolls, yo-yos, notebooks, colouring books, and toothbrushes.

Since 1990, more than 186 million children in over 160 countries have received shoebox gifts through Operation Christmas Child.

