South Yorkshire Homebuilders Awarded Five Stars For 15TH Consecutive Year

This is the fifteenth year in a row that parent company, Barratt Developments, has achieved the top five star rating – far longer than any other major housebuilder.

The number of stars a housebuilder is awarded is based on customer responses to the question, “would you recommend your builder to a friend”? Over 90% of Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ customers said they would recommend the housebuilder to a friend.

The HBF New Homes Survey is one of the largest surveys of its kind, with over 60,000 people nationally taking part in it who have recently bought a new build home. The star rating system was developed to provide potential homebuyers with a ranking of which housebuilders have the happiest customers overall.

A typical street scene at a Barratt Homes development

Barratt and David Wilson Homes are committed to building high quality, energy efficient properties and making sure their customers are happy when they buy their new home. Putting such a significant emphasis on customer satisfaction and building homes that people love living in is a significant factor that has led to consistent five star ratings over the years.

Stewart Baseley, Executive Chairman of the Home Builders Federation (HBF), said: “Over recent years, there has been a huge industry focus on service and quality and this is the fourth year in a row where over 90% of our new home buyers would recommend their builder to a friend. For a company to achieve five star levels of satisfaction is a significant achievement and shows the commitment to the care of the customer from everyone within Barratt Developments.”

The new five star rating comes on top of Barratt Developments having success at the NHBC Pride in the Job Quality Awards. The competition is known as the ‘Oscars’ of the housebuilding industry, with over 11,000 site managers being entered into it. Last year Barratt site managers won 96 Pride in the Job Quality Awards, more than any other housebuilder for nineteen years in a row.

Gary Chambers, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes, said: “To be rated as a five star builder by our customers for 15 years in a row is something we are really proud of. It takes a real dedication to customer satisfaction and going above and beyond for over 90% of our customers to say they would recommend us a to a friend.”