South Yorkshire homebuilder highlights facilities this Playday

By Adam Jeffs
Contributor
Published 8th Aug 2024, 09:52 GMT
Leading homebuilder Barratt Homes is celebrating Playday, August 7, by highlighting the play spaces and open space areas around its Lancaster Gardens development in Harworth.

Playday is an awareness day designed to highlight the importance of playing and the benefits playing has for children’s mental and physical health. This year’s theme is celebrating the culture around playing and how this differs from generation to generation.

Lancaster Gardens seeks to put active living at the heart of the development with eight acres of open space, as well as a purpose-built play area for families to create lasting memories.

As well as the open space at the development, Tickhill Castle and Langold Country Park are short drives away and are ideal spaces to walk, run, cycle, or play in nature.

A typical street scene at Lancaster Gardens overlooking open spaceA typical street scene at Lancaster Gardens overlooking open space
Stacey Berkeley, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Sheffield, said: “At Barratt Homes, we think it is important that children have spaces to play and run around.

“Lancaster Gardens is a wonderful place for children as there are a number of facilities including a fantastic play area, as well as acres of open green spaces that are good for residents of all ages. The development is also surrounded by country parks for those who enjoy a longer ramble,”

Located on Bawtry Road, Lancaster Gardens offers semi-rural living with excellent city connections. Residents can benefit from a range of local amenities in the nearby towns of Harworth, Tickhill and Bawtry, as well as having Sheffield city centre just over 20 miles away.

There are a number of schemes available for those looking to make a move, including the developer’s Key Worker Deposit Contribution where a variety of key workers such as police force, fire service, prison service, education and employees of the NHS, can receive £1,000 for every £20,000 spent on the purchase price of a new home to be used towards their deposit

For more information on the developments, visit the website at Barratt Homes in South Yorkshire.

