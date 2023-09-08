The 2023 GP patient survey was published earlier this year, revealing what patients thought of their local GP practice.
The annual survey saw around 760,000 patients nationwide complete a questionnaire about their experiences with their local GP.
The NHS England figures showed overall satisfaction in GPs across England fell to its lowest level since the survey began in 2018.
71.3 per cent of patients rated the service as "good" or "very good" in 2023 – down from 72.4 per cent in 2022.
The top 10 in the area, ranked by the percentage of people who rated the service as good or very good is found below. This excludes any GPs with fewer than 100 responses.
1. Broomhill Surgery
Of the 147 people who responded to the GP survey, 95.1% described their overall experience of Broomhill Surgery as "good" or "very good".
Some 62.5% said the practice was very good, while 32.6% said it was good. Just 3.2% said it was poor or very poor.
2. Rustlings Road Medical Centre
42% of 109 people said their experience at Rustlings Road Medical Centre was very good. 52.5% described it as good.
It meant the practice was rated at least good by 94.5% of patients, making it the second-highest rated practice in South Yorkshire.
3. Greystones Medical Centre
Greystones Medical Centre came in third with a score of 93.6%.
Some 60.5% of patients at the practice rated the service as very good, while a further 33.1% believed it was just good.
Meanwhile, 4.5% described the service as poor, but no one said it was very poor.
4. Veritas Health Centre
Coming in just outside the top three was Veritas Health Centre, which 92.1% of 110 patients rated as good or very good.
The practice was rated very good by 72.8% of patients, and good by 19.3%.
However, 2.8% of patients thought the service was poor, with a further 0.5% describing it as very poor.