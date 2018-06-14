South Yorkshire girl, aged EIGHT, listed as a victim of revenge porn

A girl aged just eight was a victim of revenge porn, according to information released by South Yorkshire Police.

The child is listed as the youngest victim of revenge porn offences reported to South Yorkshire Police between April 2015 and December 2017.

According to figures released under the Freedom of Information Act, another girl, aged 11, two aged 12, two aged 14 and three aged 15, were also logged as revenge porn victims over the same period.

The oldest victim of revenge porn - where naked photographs or videos are shared to cause distress - was a man aged 61.

The youngest revenge porn suspect in the county over recent years was identified as a girl, aged nine, who was too young to prosecute.

Nine suspects were charged with offences and four received cautions but most cases did not reach court because of victims not supporting prosecutions.

Figures show that 114 victims did not any further action taken.

Another 64 cases failed to reach course because of evidential difficulties.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for reaction to the figures.