South Yorkshire gang armed with knife and machete drag terrified women out of car

A teenager feared for her life when an armed gang threatened her with a knife before dragging her out of her car.

Jodie Harker was just dropping three of her friends off after a trip to McDonald's when a BMW with blacked out windows pulled up alongside and four lads inside started shouting over to them.

Moments later the gang got out and one of them threatened 18-year-old Jodie with a kitchen knife before another dragged her out of the car door.

As the drama unfolded another man approached the front passenger door and held what is described as a machete to the throat of Jodie's friend - who is a mum-of two aged 21.

The two of them, plus Jodie's rear seat passengers - two young women aged 18 - all fled the scene in terror as the gang drove off in the vehicle.

Jodie told how she feared she would be killed as the attack unfolded in Cross Street, Thurcroft, on Tuesday at 10.30pm.

The North Anston carer said: "It really shook me up.

“One of them took the keys out of the ignition and when I tried to get them he pulled out a knife. Then his mate appeared and I was dragged out.

“I keep re-playing it in my mind over and over again, it was absolutely awful.”

She told how they pulled up on the street to hand her boyfriend some food they had collected from McDonald's.

Her partner took the food but then passed a cheeseburger back through the window before leaving the scene.

The BMW then pulled up alongside them and one of the lads asked if they were dealing drugs.

Two of them then got out and threatened the girls in the front with the bladed weapons.

After the four friends ran off, some of the gang then got into Jodie's grey Mercedez and drove off alongside the black BMW 1 Series in the direction of Cedric Crescent.

It was later discovered that they had also stolen two purses, one of which contained £250.

Her car was later recovered in Brinsworth and it is understood the vehicle is being checked for forensics by specialist police officers.

Jodie called for anyone with information to come forward and tell police amid fears that it could happen again.

She said: "Please tell police, these people need to be caught."

Detective Inspector Aneela Khalil-Khan, said: “An investigation is underway to identify those involved and to trace both cars and so far we have carried out CCTV enquiries and ANPR work is ongoing.

“The three men who got out of the BMW are described as white and in their early 20s.

“We’d like to speak to anyone who saw what happened, or who heard anything suspicious on Tuesday night.

“If you can help, please call 101 quoting incident 1040 of 21 August 2018.”