South Yorkshire fugitive arrested after three month manhunt

South Yorkshire Police say a fugitive they warned the public not to approach has now been arrested after a three month manhunt.

34-year-old Sean Evans from Rotherham was wanted by the force in connection with a number of offences including criminal damage and breaching a court order.

Earlier this month, police put out an urgent appeal for information about Evans' whereabouts over the last few months.

At the time, they asked members of the public to call them if they saw him but under no circumstances to approach him.

Officers say they would like to thank everyone who shared their appeal and provided information.