South Yorkshire floods: Details of tram and train cancellations this morning

Trams, trains and buses are all affected after torrential downpours caused the River Don to break its banks in several places yesterday.

TRAINS

Worksop

All lines are closed through the Worksop area. This is expected to continue until at least the end of service today.

Advice for East Midlands Railway customers

Trains are unable to run between Shirebrook and Worksop.

If you are travelling between Nottingham and Worksop there is a train service between Nottingham and Shirebrook and a replacement bus from Shirebrook to Worksop at XX:15 past the hour, stopping at all stations.

If you are travelling between Worksop and Nottingham there is a replacement bus service between Worksop and Shirebrook at XX:40 past the hour and a train service from Shirebrook to Nottingham, stopping at all stations.

Buses will replace trains between Shirebrook and Worksop all day today. The bus timetable can be found here.

You can also use your tickets on any Nottingham Trams (NET) service.

Advice for Northern customers

Northern are advising customers NOT TO TRAVEL.

Services are currently unable to run between Sheffield and Gainsborough Central / Lincoln Central. Northern are currently unable to provide road transport as roads in the area are also flooded.

Ticket acceptance is in place on East Midlands Railway services between Lincoln and Nottingham / Newark / Doncaster

Ticket acceptance is in place on LNER services between Newark Northgate / Retford and Doncaster.

There is currently no estimate for when services will be able to resume on this line. The lines are expected to remain closed until at least the end of the day.

Rotherham Central

Severe flooding at Rotherham Central, Moorthorpe and Conisbrough is resulting in services between Sheffield and Leeds (via Moorthorpe), and Sheffield and Doncaster being suspended until further notice.

There is no road replacement available to serve the route due to road closures and lack of vehicles available.

We anticipate disruption will continue until at least the end of service today.

Sheffield - Huddersfield All lines between Barnsley and Huddersfield are closed due to severe flooding at Shepley.

Trains will operate between Sheffield and Penistone, however no onward rail replacement services will operate due to poor road conditions.

Passengers wishing to travel between Sheffield and Huddersfield should travel via Leeds. There will be no service between Huddersfield and Penistone. Customers are advised NOT TO TRAVEL.

An inspection of the track will take place at first light, however there is no estimate for when lines will re-open.

Sheffield - Leeds via Moorthorpe

Trains are unable to run between Sheffield and Leeds via Moorthorpe because of severe flooding at Moorthorpe. Road transport is unable on this route due to poor road conditions and flooding.

Customers from Moorthorpe may travel via South Elmsall to Leeds. The following additional services will operate between Leeds and Fitzwilliam in both directions:

Leeds - Fitzwilliam:

- 05:34, 06:47, 07:48, 15:48, 16:48, 17:48

Fitzwilliam - Leeds:

- 07:01, 08:06, 09:01, 17:01, 18:00, 19:01

Disruption is expected to continue until the end of the day.

Hull - Sheffield

Trains are currently unable to run between Goole and Sheffield due to dangerously high river levels that are expected to peak throughout the morning.

There will be no rail replacement service in operation due to road closures in the affected area. Passengers are advised NOT TO TRAVEL where possible.

A normal service will operate between Hull and Goole where possible.

Leeds - Doncaster

Flooding in the South Elmsall and Adwick area means trains are currently unable to run between Leeds and Doncaster.

LNER customer advice:

Services may be diverted and Wakefield Westgate will not be served. Rail replacement buses will operate between Wakefield Westgate and Doncaster.

You may use your ticket on TransPennine Express services between Leeds and York to connect with the next LNER service at York. You may also use your ticket on Grand Central services between Wakefield Kirkgate and Doncaster.

There is no current estimate for when lines will re-open.

Doncaster - Scunthorpe / Goole

Flooding at Kirk Sandall is causing disruption to journeys between Doncaster / Scunthorpe and Goole, as all lines are blocked.

Disruption is expected until at least 12:00.

Northern customer advice:

Trains are unable to call at Kirk Sandall however most services can be diverted and are able to call at all other stations along the route. No replacement transport will be provided and customers are advised to arrange alternative transport to / from Kirk Sandall.

TransPennine Express customer advice:

Due to severe flooding across the TransPennine Express network, trains are unable to run between Manchester Piccadilly and Cleethorpes.

Customers are advised NOT TO TRAVEL between Manchester Piccadilly and Cleethorpes until at least 12:00.

Customers travelling from Manchester Airport / Manchester Piccadilly to Doncaster are advised to use TransPennine Express services between Manchester and Leeds. Then change at Leeds for Northern services onto Doncaster.

Customers who dicide to travel today please be advised that journeys times will be considrable longer than normal and customers are advised to check before travel.

Any passengers not travelling today (08/11) will be able to use their ticket to travel tomorrow (09/11).

Sheffield - Chinley

Trains are unable to run between between Sheffield and Chinley due to severe flooding at Grindleford.

Trains from Manchester will terminate at Chinley. Road transport is unable to be provided due to road closures caused by the flooding.

There is no current estimate for when the line is due to re-open.

Sheffield - Doncaster

All lines are closed due to severe flooding between Mexborough and Conisbrough.

CrossCountry customer advice:

CrossCountry services will be diverted and will NOT call at Doncaster and Wakefield Westgate.

Tickets will be accepted on LNER services between Leeds and Doncaster via Wakefield Westgate.

Northern customer advice:

Due to road closures and unsafe driving conditions no road replacement transport will be provided.

Customers are advised NOT TO TRAVEL.

TRAMS

Due to heavy rain putting the Tinsley tram bridge at risk, Yellow and Tram Train services will terminate at Meadowhall South / Tinsley until further notice. Trams cannot serve Meadowhall Interchange, Rotherham Central or Parkgate.

Northern Trains are also unable to serve Rotherham Central due to flooding in the Parkgate area, and are operating a replacement bus service between Rotherham Central and Meadowhall Station.

For those who really need to travel to/from Rotherham, First and Stagecoach buses are accepting tram tickets in the affected areas. However please follow @TSYalerts on Twitter for the latest bus service updates as these services could also be affected.

At Valley Centertainment and Carbook tram stops, trams will run in both directions from the same platform (Meadowhall bound platform).