As temperatures plummeted to 0°C last night, South Yorkshire firefighters helped to rescue a man who had fallen into the river.

A man in his 50s fell into the River Dearne, in between Barugh Green and Mapplewell in Barnsley, just before 7.30pm.

Fire crews rescued a man from the River Dearne last night

Crews from Cudworth and Barnsley stations were dispatched to rescue the man.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said they helped the man out of the river, and he was subsequently taken to Barnsley Hospital.