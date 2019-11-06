November 5 is traditionally one of the busiest days of the year for firefighters as crews deal with bonfire and firework related incidents as well as an increase in arson attacks.

In Sheffield last night, firefighters were called out after a lit firework was pushed through a letter box on Manor Park Close, Manor Park, at around 7.20pm.

Firefighters in action in South Yorkshire (stock image)

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A fire broke out in the hallway of the house but the flames were already out when firefighters arrived.

Crews also dealt with three car fires in the city, with a Saab torched on Nether Shire Lane, Shiregreen, just before 8.30pm and vehicles were set alight on Reney Avenue, Greenhill and Carrill Road, Fox Hill, later in the night.

They also tackled an out-of-control bonfire on Rutland Road, Neepsend, where a man was burning large amounts of rubbish - including mattresses and a fridge.

Crews were also called to a fencing company on Retford Road, Woodhouse Mill, after a large pile of tree stumps and roots went up in flames at around 12.40am today.

It is not known whether the fire was due to heat caused by composting or a stray firework.

In Doncaster, crews spent 90 minutes putting out a blaze involving three skips full of tyres on Doncaster Road, Kirk Sandall, after they were set alight in an arson attack.

Rotherham firefighters were deployed after bales of straw were torched in a field close to Maltby Sports Centre on Braithwell Road, Maltby and

a pile of rubbish was set alight in some bushes next to KFC on Canklow Road, Canklow.

Barnsley firefighters dealt with a Salvation Army clothing bin set alight in Bow Street, Cudworth, after a firework was pushed into the recycling unit.