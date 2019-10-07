South Yorkshire firefighters deployed to huge blaze involving more than 100 hay bales
South Yorkshire firefighters are dealing with a huge blaze involving more than 100 hay bales this morning.
Monday, 7th October 2019, 08:45 am
It is estimated that between 100 and 150 bales have gone up in flames.
Crews were alerted to the incident in Snowden Hill at 6.45am today and there are currently five fire engines at the scene.
The hay bales are on fire in a barn.
Residents in the area have been advised to jeep their doors and windows closed because of the amount of smoke generated.