South Yorkshire firefighters deliver food to elderly lady after her house floods

Because they couldn’t rescue her, the firefighters instead bought her some food and a hot drink and delivered it to her upstairs window on the end of a long pole.

The heartwarming scene was captured by freelance photographer Rich Sayles, who then shared the photos on Twitter.

Photos: Rich Sayles Photography.

Deputy chief fire officer Alex Johnson said the photos showed just one of many stories of fire service staff putting themselves out for others.

He said: “The response of our firefighters, officers and control room staff has been absolutely phenomenal.