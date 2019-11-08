South Yorkshire firefighters deliver food to elderly lady after her house floods
Firefighters in Rotherham helped an 86-year-old woman who didn’t want to leave her home after she became trapped by floodwater.
Because they couldn’t rescue her, the firefighters instead bought her some food and a hot drink and delivered it to her upstairs window on the end of a long pole.
The heartwarming scene was captured by freelance photographer Rich Sayles, who then shared the photos on Twitter.
Deputy chief fire officer Alex Johnson said the photos showed just one of many stories of fire service staff putting themselves out for others.
He said: “The response of our firefighters, officers and control room staff has been absolutely phenomenal.
“This is just one example of the dozens of incredible, human stories we are getting back of where our staff have gone above and beyond the call of duty to help those most in need.”