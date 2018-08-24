South Yorkshire firefighters called out to 159 reports of people with objects stuck

Firefighters in South Yorkshire were called out more than 150 times to remove objects from people in the last year.

Home Office figures revealed South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended 159 such incidents between April 2017 and March 2018.

Tony Carlin, head of emergency response at SYFR, said the calls only made up a ‘small proportion’ of incidents the service dealt with, adding the force was ‘there to help people’.

The data does not give specific details about incidents, however the most common reasons are normally removing stuck wedding rings or handcuffs.

On other occasions people have called 999 after getting pinned in toy cars and toilet seats.

Figures also revealed that South Yorkshire firefighters were called 58 times to help rescue animals over the 12 month period.

Mr Calin said: “Our firefighters have the equipment and training to deal with a diverse range of incidents and very often attend calls where people, in their time of need, have nowhere else to turn.

“This type of incident, which often involves people coming onto station with trapped rings, only makes up a small portion of the special service calls that fire crews attend each year and is one of many examples of the different type of non-fire incident that we deal with each day.

“We’ve seen nationally in recent years that some of these calls can be quite unique but, ultimately, we are here for the people of South Yorkshire and if somebody comes to us for help then we will do what we can to assist.

“Another common type of incident in this category is kids getting stuck in playground equipment and it’s really important, from our perspective, that parents make sure their children are playing with age appropriate equipment and not trying to fit into swings, for example, that are too small for them.”

The data also showed firefighters were called out 62 times in cases of flooding, which includes rivers bursting their banks or pipes breaking, and 13 times to rescue people from water.

There were 218 false alarms with good intentions and one malicious false alarm.