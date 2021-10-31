South Yorkshire firefighters attended four incidents in Sheffield in one night this week, including a traffic collision and deliberate fires.
The incidents attended to in Sheffield on the night of October 28 and early morning of October 29 included a car that had been involved in a traffic collision and was turned on its roof with a person trapped inside. Firefighters were at the scene on Broomgrove Road for almost three hours.
The other three incidents in Sheffield concerned the deliberate setting on fire of a van, a car, and a wheelie bin in different parts of the city.
South Yorkshire firefighters were also called to two incidents in Doncaster on the same night: a house fire and a deliberate fire.
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire Service said: “Three fire crews from Central and Parkway stations were called out to a road traffic collision at 8:20pm on Broomgrove Road, Sheffield. A car was on its roof and there was one casualty trapped. Firefighters left the scene at 11:15pm.
“Tankersley firefighters were called out to a deliberate wheelie bin fire at 8:55pm on Foster Way, Sheffield. The crew left the scene at 9:10pm.
“A van was deliberately set on fire at 10:45pm on Jaunty Lane, Sheffield. Firefighters from Birley Moor station attended the incident. They left at 11:50pm.
“A Vauxhall Corsa car was deliberately set on fire at 12:35am on Holgate Crescent, Sheffield. Firefighters from Elm Lane station attended the incident. They came away at 1am.
“Three fire crews from Adwick and Doncaster stations were called out to a house fire at 2:05am on West End Avenue, Bentley, Doncaster. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. There were no reports of any casualties. Firefighters left the scene at 3:40am.
“Adwick and Maltby fire crews attended a deliberate fire involving building materials at 3:20am on Coppice Road, Highfields, Doncaster. The crews left the scene at 3:55am.”