South Yorkshire firefighters attended four incidents in Sheffield in one night this week, including a traffic collision and deliberate fires.

South Yorkshire firefighters were called to four incidents in the city on night of October 28 to the morning of October 29.

The incidents attended to in Sheffield on the night of October 28 and early morning of October 29 included a car that had been involved in a traffic collision and was turned on its roof with a person trapped inside. Firefighters were at the scene on Broomgrove Road for almost three hours.

The other three incidents in Sheffield concerned the deliberate setting on fire of a van, a car, and a wheelie bin in different parts of the city.

South Yorkshire firefighters were also called to two incidents in Doncaster on the same night: a house fire and a deliberate fire.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire Service said: “Three fire crews from Central and Parkway stations were called out to a road traffic collision at 8:20pm on Broomgrove Road, Sheffield. A car was on its roof and there was one casualty trapped. Firefighters left the scene at 11:15pm.

“Tankersley firefighters were called out to a deliberate wheelie bin fire at 8:55pm on Foster Way, Sheffield. The crew left the scene at 9:10pm.

“A van was deliberately set on fire at 10:45pm on Jaunty Lane, Sheffield. Firefighters from Birley Moor station attended the incident. They left at 11:50pm.

“A Vauxhall Corsa car was deliberately set on fire at 12:35am on Holgate Crescent, Sheffield. Firefighters from Elm Lane station attended the incident. They came away at 1am.

“Three fire crews from Adwick and Doncaster stations were called out to a house fire at 2:05am on West End Avenue, Bentley, Doncaster. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. There were no reports of any casualties. Firefighters left the scene at 3:40am.