WATCH: South Yorkshire Fire service shows its support for Pride '25
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue has once again demonstrated its commitment to inclusion by proudly taking part in Kelham Pride 2025 and updating its official Facebook profile picture to a rainbow flag in celebration of Pride Month.
At the event, firefighters and staff engaged with the community by handing out free smoke alarms, welcoming children aboard the fire engine, and most importantly, highlighting their support for the LGBTQ+ community.
The Star spoke with Rebecca and Tiernan, two of the service’s representatives at the event, who shared what the day meant to them.
Tiernan spoke about the positive energy and community interaction, saying that chatting with people about the fire service's role and support was a personal highlight.
“It’s honestly great to be here,” he said.
Rebecca also added a powerful message saying: “We want people to feel welcome and able to reach out to us when they need help.”
Deputy Chief Fire Officer Andy Strelczenie reaffirmed the service’s dedication.
“We are always proud to support local pride events – including Kelham Pride this year,” he said.
“Everyone deserves to feel safe and supported. Attending LGBT+ Pride events is a fantastic opportunity for us to celebrate love, diversity and inclusion in our communities.
“Our crews and support staff were on hand to meet the public and share vital safety information across the day.”
South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue has consistently stood alongside the LGBTQ+ community.
In 2020, they launched a bold video campaign confronting online abuse after showing public support for Pride Month - making clear that inclusion and respect are central to their values.