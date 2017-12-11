South Yorkshire Fire Service pay tribute to three children who died in 'suspected Salford arson attack'

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have paid tribute after three children died in a house fire in Salford.

The blaze, which is being treated as suspicious, broke out at a terraced house in Worsley at around 5am.

A 14-year-old girl was declared dead at the scene while an eight-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl died later in hospital.

The 35-year-old mother is in a serious condition is hospital while a three-year-old is said to be in a critical condition.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: "This is dreadful news from Salford. Our thoughts are with the loved ones of those who died and the firefighters who attended this tragic incident."

Police have launched an arson investigation and there is currently an 'active manhunt' for the suspect.

Two 16-year-old boys rescued themselves from the fire and police said they are keeping an open mind of whether it is gang related.