Fire service bosses have been criticised for receiving six-figure salaries while firefighters experience ‘in work poverty,’ as figures show the top-earner at South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue makes £159k per year.

The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) has levelled the criticism at the top earners within England and Wales’ 48 fire services. They claim chief fire officers – the highest rank in fire and rescue services – are paid an average of £148,000, while some ‘firefighters have to rely on food banks and take on additional jobs to afford the basics’.

A freedom of information request submitted by the FBU shows that the chief fire officer at South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue (SYFR), Chris Kirby, earns £159,278, which is over six-and-a-half times the £24,191 earned by a trainee firefighter, according to pay scale documents on SYFR’s website.

Mr Kirby’s annual salary is also almost five times (4.93) that of a ‘competent firefighter’ with an annual income of £32,244.

Responding to the criticism, Mr Kirby said that like his senior colleagues he started his career as a firefighter and recognises ‘that firefighter pay has not kept pace with inflation or other sectors over recent years’.

“The pay of Chief Fire Officers, and other principal officers, is set according to an agreed national formula,” Mr Kirby said, adding “We support a fair pay award, but it must be affordable. We will continue to lobby for fairer funding into the fire and rescue sector.”

The FBU says firefighters and control staff working under senior management have been ‘forced into a ballot for industrial action’ and firefighters and control staff have recently rejected a 5 per cent offer. The rejection comes as inflation – the measure of how much goods and services have gone up over time – is at 10.7 per cent.

This most recent pay offer has been described as a ‘real terms pay cut’ by an FBU spokesperson, and has led to a ballot for strike action.

The spokesperson said the news comes against a ‘background of fire bosses undertaking a number of activities on the pay dispute including meetings and written communications to FBU members’.

Matt Wrack, Fire Brigades Union general secretary, added: “Firefighters and control staff are facing yet another real terms pay cut while fire chiefs rake in huge salaries. FBU members are increasingly facing real ‘In Work’ poverty, with firefighters having to rely on foodbanks and take on additional jobs to afford the basics. At the same time, some fire chiefs are also trying to persuade firefighters and control staff to step back from industrial action, to simply shut up about salaries that are several times smaller than their bosses.

