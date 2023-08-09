News you can trust since 1887
South Yorkshire film maker Wayne becomes BAFTA Connect member

Award-winning South Yorkshire documentary film maker and multi media specialist Wayne Sables has had his work recognised by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts.
By John HighfieldContributor
Published 9th Aug 2023, 09:20 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 09:20 BST

Doncaster-based Wayne has been invited to join BAFTA as a Connect member in recognition of his contribution to the industry to date and in recognition of a promising career ahead.

Now in its second year, Connect membership is designed to support members in developing their careers.

It forms a vital part of BAFTA's mission to support future creative leaders in the film, games and television industries.

Wayne Sables is now a BAFTA Connect memberWayne Sables is now a BAFTA Connect member
Wayne Sables is now a BAFTA Connect member

As a Connect member, Wayne will have access to a year-round tailored programme of learning and career development activity including monthly networking events, full-day conferences and online seminars across the UK and in the US.

He will also have access to BAFTA’s industry programme, including screenings and events across England, Scotland, Wales and North America.

“Being accepted as a BAFTA Connect member is a major step forward for me,” said Wayne.

“I had to submit several examples of my recent work, including The Merrie City - my study of Wakefield’s music scene and heritage - and I am delighted that they clearly liked what they saw.

Other projects include working with Cannon Hall in Barnsley, to create a series of short documentaries across all Barnsley’s heritage sites.

He has also been part of the team that created If These Walls Could Talk. an immersive sound and vision experience at South Yorkshire’s historic Wentworth Woodhouse.

In Rotherham Wayne worked with the Children’s Capital of Culture team and a group of young producers to create a short film around the collections at Clifton Park Museums.

He also worked on a major projection mapping project that saw a series of digitally created animations projected onto Rotherham Minster and created a major installation for Doncaster Minster.

In Leeds and Wakefield, Wayne has partnered with Dance Action Zone Leeds to create a series of films exploring the links between dance and health.

“Having established a strong foundation of work in Yorkshire, I feel that being part of BAFTA Connect will help take me to the next level and give me the opportunity to develop a national platform.”

