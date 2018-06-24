South Yorkshire driver crashed after running from police with BABY on backseat

Have your say

A South Yorkshire driver who crashed while trying to speed away from police officers was found to have a baby in the back seat.

The incident happened last night in Rotherham after the car was spotted by police being driven on false plates.

Officers were gobsmacked to find a baby on the back seat of the car.

After officers gave chase, the driver sped away before crashing into some metal barriers outside the leisure centre.

However, after detaining the driver and passenger, officers said they were 'gobsmacked' to find a baby in a carry cot on the back seat.

The SYP operational support team on Facebook described the driver's actions as 'absolute madness'.

They added the driver and passenger of the vehicle spent the night in police custody while the child was cared for elsewhere.