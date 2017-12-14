South Yorkshire drinkers are reinventing nanan's drinks trolley this Christmas - with sherry and tonic set to be a favourite this year.

Sherry and tonic anyone?

Yorkshire drinkers are rediscovering their grandparents' favourite Christmas drinks - according to a Chesterfield producer.

Sherry and tonic is set to make a comeback,along with port and brandy diluted with mixers.

A survey carried out by Chesterfield based Franklin & Sons also found the most re-gifted bottle of booze is vodka, with 18 per cent of households admitting to passing a bottle, which was given to them, on to unsuspecting friends, family or neighbours.

“Our findings show that the rise and rise of premium quality tonics and mixers is continuing, with discerning drinkers using their re-kindled love for a G&T to re-discover forgotten favourites such as Brandy and Sherry with tonic,” said Jen Draper, head of marketing at Franklin & Sons.

The firm also discovered that the festive season now stretches well into January for more than a quarter of adults in Yorkshire - 27.3 per cent.

But as inflation bites, the average adult in Yorkshire is set to spend less than £80 on alcohol at home and in the UK’s pubs, bars and restaurants this Christmas.

Nationally, more than half of 18-34 year old 'Millennial drinkers' would consider mixing an old favourite with tonic - 53.2 per cent and 70.6 per cent of these said they would consider re-mixing brandy or sherry.