South Yorkshire detectives working on four live murder investigations

South Yorkshire detectives are working on four live murder investigations in a bid to find those responsible for a shooting, two stabbings and a brutal attack.

The latest murder investigation was launched last Thursday to find the killer of 21-year-old Tom Bell after he was shot dead at a family pub in Balby.

Tom Bell (L) and Fahim Hersi (R)

He was shot at the Maple Tree – on the Woodfield Plantation estate – after a gun was fired into the pub from outside.

Detectives are treating the shooting as a targeted attack and two men - aged 29 and 28 – are in police custody this morning after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

Kavan Brissett (L) and Gary Dean (R)

A 21-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation.

There are three other unsolved murders in South Yorkshire still under investigation from last year.

Arrests have been made over the deaths but no charges have yet been brought.

Kavan Brissett, aged 21, was stabbed to death in an alleyway off Langsett Walk, near Upperthorpe, last August and died in hospital four days later when his life support machine was switched off.

Detectives investigating the attack want to speak to 29-year-old Ahmed Farrah about it.

They believe that Farrah, who has links to Broomhall and is also known as Reggie, could hold vital information.

Farrah is said to know he is wanted for questioning but is actively evading arrest.

A Crimestoppers reward of £5,000 is available for information leading to his arrest.

The following month, 22-year-old Fahim Hersi was stabbed to death in Sheffield and his killer also remains at large. Fahim, from Broomhall, was knifed during a fight outside Cineworld on the Centertainment complex, Attercliffe, on Friday, September 21.

A second man, aged 21, was also stabbed during the incident but survived.

He was one of a number of suspects arrested on suspicion of murder in the aftermath of the murder but nobody has yet been charged.

That same month, 48-year-old Gary Dean was killed in woodland close to his home in Barnsley.

He was found in a wooded area behind Moorend Lane, Silkstone Common, close to the Trans Pennine Trail and detectives said he had been subjected to a ‘violent and significant attack’.

Anyone with information about any of the deaths should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

