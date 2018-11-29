South Yorkshire detective tells Home Secretary how force is tackling serious violent crime

A South Yorkshire detective was invited to a meeting with the Home Secretary to explain how serious violent crime is being tackled in the county.

Detective Superintendent Una Jennings was among a number of police chiefs from around the country invited to meet Sajid Javid to discuss ‘serious violence’.

Among those at the meeting were the head of the Home Office’s serious violence unit, Nick Hunt and the Metropolitan Police’s Assistant Commissioner, Martin Hewitt.

Posting about the meeting on Twitter, Det Supt Jennings said: “Privileged to represent South Yorkshire Police. Lots discussed and shared.

“Our teams are doing some amazing work here locally with our communities and partners at Sheffield Council. Lots more to do #KeepingPeopleSafe.”

The Home Secretary tweeted: “Today I brought together police chiefs to hear how they are responding to serious violence, thank them for their work and assure them they have my full support in the fight against crime.”