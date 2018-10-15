South Yorkshire dealer found with hundreds of pounds of drugs walks away from court with suspended sentence 

A 63-year-old South Yorkshire dealer found in possession of hundreds of pounds worth of drugs has walked away from court with a suspended prison sentence.

When police visited the home of defendant, Colin Ryalls on March 11 last year, they were following up enquiries concerning another individual, Sheffield Crown Court heard.

But their attention soon turned to Ryalls when officers ‘detected the aroma of cannabis’ emanating from his kitchen cupboard, said Neil Coxon, prosecuting

He added: “Inside the cupboard they found a tub containing 19.1 grams of cannabis, the valuation of which is £191.

“They conducted a further search of the cupboard and found a tub containing 287 grams of amphetamines.”

Specialist officers determined that tub of amphetamine had an estimated street value of between £1,300 and £3,000.

Mr Coxon told the court that Ryalls was also found to have £600 in cash in his wallet, as well as a number of text messages on his phone, sent between January 8, 2017 and March 11, 2017, that were ‘consistent with dealing in cannabis and amphetamine’.

Ryalls, of Wingfield Road, Greasbrough, Rotherham initially denied dealing drugs, and claimed the cannabis found at his home was for ‘personal use’.

He accepted his guilt when he pleaded guilty to charges including possession with intent to supply Class B drugs, namely cannabis and amphetamine, and supply controlled drugs of Class B, namely cannabis and amphetamine, during court hearings held earlier this year.

Gordon Stables, defending, told the judge that glaucoma had rendered Ryalls ‘completely blind in his right eye’ and said the defendant has been told he could lose his sight entirely.

“He was having a particularly difficult time. There’s reference in the pre-sentence report to him being taken advantage of by others.

“The defendant would like to apologise through me. He says he got mixed up with the wrong people,” said Mr Stables, adding: “This man has demonstrated in the past that he can stay out of trouble. He was a miner in the past, and has had many periods where he has been trouble free...his daughter, who is also his carer, is very supportive, and is determined that people will not take advantage of him and she will keep him on the straight and narrow.”

During a hearing held today , Assistant Judge Advocate General Paul Camp sentenced Ryalls to nine months in prison, suspended for 12 months, and ordered him to complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He told Ryalls: “You have serious sight problems..and it’s likely your condition will continue to deteriorate. You’re very lucky to have your daughter taking the interest she has in your welfare. I expect it might make all the difference.”