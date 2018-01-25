South Yorkshire crime commissioner turns down Hillsborough officers' funding plea

Two former police officers charged in connection with the Hillsborough disaster will not receive financial aid from South Yorkshire Police.

Former Chief Supt Donald Denton and former Det Chief Insp Alan Foster are both charged with perverting the course of justice.

South Yorkshire's Police and Crime Commissioner said he had considered their application for public funds for legal fees but refused them.

Dr Alan Billings said he had told the men the reasons for refusal but would not be publishing them.

The Crown Prosecution Service brought charges against the two former officers and three others following referrals from the Operation Resolve investigation into the causes of the disaster, in which 96 people were fatally injured in 1989, and the Independent Police Complaints Commission probe.

Mr Denton and Mr Foster have not entered a plea in regard to the charges against them.