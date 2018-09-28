South Yorkshire could be in line for £120 million in Government transport cash after announcement by Prime Minister Theresa May

South Yorkshire has been named on a shortlist of regions which could receive millions of pounds to improve transport systems.

Sheffield City Region, which includes the four South Yorkshire councils, could receive around £120 from the Department for Transport.

But the region would’ve automatically been handed the Transforming Cities Fund cash if a working devolution deal was in place.

Around £840 million has already been handed out between devolved regions such as Manchester, Liverpool and the West Midlands.

All four councils signed a Sheffield City Region devolution deal back in 2015. But Doncaster and Barnsley opted to support a wider Yorkshire deal in August 2017.

The deadlock has yet to be broken.

Prime Minister Theresa May announced South Yorkshire along with Derby & Nottingham, Leicester City, the North East, Norwich, Plymouth, Portsmouth, Southampton, Stoke-on-Trent and West Yorkshire, are being considered.

Mayor Jarvis said he wants to use the cash for bus priority improvements, enabling active travel, providing transport hubs and introducing smart ticketing systems.

Other plans include new park and ride sites which is hoped to enable ‘quicker journey times, reduced congestion’.

Dan Jarvis, Mayor of the Sheffield City Region, said: “I welcome this announcement from the Government, which reflects the strength of our bid to the Transforming Cities Fund.

“It is critical that we improve the transport system in our region, to create better access to major employment sites, reduce congestion and better integrate different modes of transport.

"Our proposal to develop a Global Innovation Corridor which connects residents and businesses to our internationally-significant assets will help to achieve that, and grow our economy.

"I now look forward to working with the Department for Transport as we develop our detailed plans.”

The ten shortlisted city regions will each receive an initial £50,000 as well as support from government to co-develop cases for investment.

Once finalised, funding decisions will consider the relative strength of each bid and their ‘impact on improving connectivity, supporting employment and driving up productivity’.

Prime Minister Theresa May said: “Our great cities and their suburbs are home to millions of people and world-beating businesses.

“These improvements to vital infrastructure will help spread growth beyond London and empower local businesses to create more, better-paying jobs – opening up more opportunities to help people get on in life and be rewarded for their hard work.”