South Yorkshire club gears up to run through the night in annual event

A Wath-Upon-Dearne sports club is gearing up to run through the night in their annual 'Dusk Till Dawn' endurance event.

Team Manvers will set off at 6pm from Manvers Lake on Saturday, July 28 and runners will complete as many 5k laps around the lake as possible until 6 the next morning.

260 people including children, dog walkers and even canoeists have signed up to take on the challenge, which was originally set up as a training event by coach Sean Rodgers with less than 50 participants.

Sean said: "The thing about local clubs is it's all about community spirit. The event has is in it's fourth year and is going from strength to strength. It's unique as it's ran through the night, people are a bit mad that way."

People of all ages and abilities will be taking part and will receive a wristband from volunteers for every lap completed throughout the night.

Last year's event attracted a cancer survivor who ran a 5k in the early hours of the morning, and a member who managed to juggle throughout the run.

Jason Jones, Dusk till Dawn 2017 runner posted to Facebook: "Team Manvers has captured the spirit of what running should be about. Grab your shoes, run around a great course, as easy or as tough as you like. Great support, no worries about navigation or extreme climbing and descending, you don't need to head to the mountains for great scenery."

Many of the 1000-strong Team Manvers group will be there on the night not just to run, but to set up camp and help out.

Sean continued : "It's all about volunteering. We have a big emphasis on supporting people and helping out when we're not taking part in events. People are welcome to come along and help."

The group is a multi sport organisation and all membership fees are donated to charity. The team run, swim and cycle throughout the week together in a bid to keep fit in a friendly community.

Wayne Hubery, Team Manvers member who will be running on Saturday, said: "I’m doing the event because it’s way outside my comfort zone. I like being a member of Team Manvers because they have helped and pushed me to do things I never thought possible of myself. It’s like family."

Each lap will pass the clubhouse where toilets, showers, rest facilities and hot food and drinks will be available.

The event costs £15 and those wanting to take part can sign up here.