Police shut down a South Yorkshire cannabis farm which contained more than 250 cannabis following a tip-off.

Officers from the Rotherham North neighbourhood police team said they executed a warrant at a premises in Parkgate.

Police shut down a cannabis farm in Parkgate. Picture: Rotherham North neighbourhood police team.

A spokesman said the building had been specifically modified to aid the growth of the plants.

The plants were seized and equipment destroyed.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.