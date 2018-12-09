South Yorkshire caller dials 999 to say Sean Bean has stopped acting

Police in South Yorkshire have reminded people only to dial 999 in a genuine emergency, after a particularly bizarre crank call.

Operators were busy dealing with serious incidents last night, when at around 3am someone rang to report Sheffield’s Sean Bean had ‘stopped acting’.

Sean Bean

READ MORE: Sheffield actor Sean Bean calls on Game of Thrones to resurrect Ned Stark

While fans may keenly follow the Game of Thrones actor’s latest career moves, police were quick to point out they have somewhat more important matters to be dealing with.

Assistant Chief Constable Lauren Poultney tweeted: “999 is for emergency use, not to report that Sean Bean has stopped acting!

READ MORE: Sheffield's Sean Bean named in top 10 film stars most likely to die on screen - watch all his movie fatalities here

“At 3am yesterday when operators were busy with genuine calls we did receive this complaint, via 999. Misuse of 999 causes delays to those who really do need our help #thinkbeforeyoucall.”

One follower responded that Sean Bean had definitely not called time on his acting career, to which ACC Poultney responded: “I know! Perhaps I should put out a statement confirming that to prevent other calls.”

READ MORE: Saturday Comes 2 - sequel to legendary Sheffield United football movie has been written

For those of you wondering, it was reported only last month that Sean Bean was joining the cast of BBC One’s epic new war drama World on Fire.