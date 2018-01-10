South Yorkshire born MP refuses new role and quits Government over Cabinet reshuffle move

A South Yorkshire born MP has resigned from Government.

Justine Greening, who was born and went to school in Rotherham, has refused a job as work and pensions secretary.

She had been offered the role after being replaced as Education Secretary by Damian Hinds in a cabinet reshuffle.

In her resignation statement Ms Greening said: "Social mobility matters to me and our country more than a ministerial career.

"I'll continue to do everything I can to create a country that has equality of opportunity for young people and I’ll keep working hard as MP for Putney."

She replaced Nicky Morgan as both education secretary and minister for women and equalities in July 2016 after Theresa May became Prime Minister.