This was the trail of destruction left by young vandals who trashed a Sheffield estate last night.

They set fire to a bin, left branches strewn across a path and churned up the grass on on the Angleton estate in Manor during their wrecking spree.

Vandalism on the Angleton estate in Manor, Sheffield

Police shared these photos as they expressed their fury at the mindless actions of a handful of yobs who they said are ruining things for the majority in the area.

Writing on Facebok, officers on the Sheffield South East neighbourhood policing team said: “Really nice how some people treat where they live on the Angleton Estate!

“While the majority are trying to improve the area... the minority are trying to spoil it for the rest who live there.

Bike tracks left by vandals on the Angleton estate in Manor, Sheffield

“Plans are already in place to sort it out and clear up.

“People need to keep their eyes open. look for anyone suspicious or up to no good.

“Call the Police on 999 if its an emergency - this would have been a 999 call as people were burning and damaging things, not to mention the danger to the public!

Police have appealed for information as they seek those responsible

“If it isn't an emergency call 101, or report online. If it’s safe and you are happy to do so take pictures.

“We don't want this in our community! Disgusting behaviour!”

The message, posted this afternoon, was accompanied by the hashtag ‘sortyourlifeout!’.

A number of youths are believed to be responsible

Police said community service workers had cut the trees back on the open space near the Manor Community Childcare Centre and the branches were due to be collected, only for the vandals to get there first.

They said a number of youths were involved and asked anyone with information to call police on 101, quoting the incident number 801 of October 29.