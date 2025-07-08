From assistant teacher to coffee cart entrepreneur: Sophie’s journey to bringing fresh pastries and coffee to Graves Park

In the wake of the pandemic, many people found themselves reassessing their careers and chasing long-held dreams.

For Sophie Owen, who had recently graduated Sheffield Hallam University, this moment of reflection led to an unexpected business venture.

Sophie Owen, in her van. | Dean Atkins

She decided to risk it all, buying a cheap trailer and opening a coffee cart serving fresh pastries and coffee at one of Sheffield’s busiest parks.

“I started the van after Covid,” Sophie recalled.

“I was working as an assistant teacher and then Covid struck.

“I thought, I want to do something new, for me - it had always been a dream.”

With that spark, she took the leap to turn her dream into reality.

Since 2022, Sophie’s Cake & Coffee has been a staple at Graves Park, beginning humbly with a small trailer to test the waters.

“As it got busier, I had to upgrade to a bigger van, something more comfortable and with more room,” she explained.

From day one, the cart served fresh pastries and quality coffee, sourcing from local Sheffield businesses such as Forge Bakehouse and Barker Bakers, whose sausage rolls have become a crowd favourite.

Sophie is passionate about supporting the local community, ensuring that fresh supplies are delivered every day.

Her coffee cart has become a hub for dog walkers, university students, tennis tournament attendees, and the local bowling club.

“It is truly a lovely place to work,” she said.

“The community I have keeps me wanting to work here, I love my chats with regulars and I’m so grateful for their support” | Dean Atkins

During The Star’s visit, it was clear that the cart attracted a real community.

Families and friends sat in the sun on the benches near the court, taking in the beautiful weather and tasty snacks.

Regulars showed up often, sparking conversations that went far deeper than what you would find in an average chain coffee shop.

Sophie knew them by name - and even recognised the dogs they brought along.

“The community I have keeps me wanting to work here, I love my chats with regulars and I’m so grateful for their support,” she said.

When asked what order she would recommend to new visitors, she said: “I would tell them to order a tomato sausage roll because it is my favourite - I always have one for my lunch,

“And as for drinks, an iced caramel oat latte.”

As well as her spot in Graves park, she also hires her vans out for events, and even football games - passionate about sharing her business with as many people in Sheffield as possible.

Recently, Sophie received good news: the council’s charity trustee sub-committee agreed to extend the coffee cart’s licence at tbe Charles Ashmore Road entrance of Graves Park until March 31, 2026.

This extension aligns her contract with the other coffee cart in the park and secures the cart’s place in the community for another busy season.

Catherine McDougall, Graves Park manager, said: “We think it’s a really positive thing to have two coffee carts in addition to the Rose Garden Cafe. It’s a 250-acre park.”

Councillor Douglas Johnson highlighted the eco-friendly aspects of the carts, noting they run on plug-in electricity rather than generators, and discussed future ideas such as reducing disposable plastic items.

Sophie’s journey is a testament to how passion and a bit of courage can turn a dream into a thriving local business that brightens the days of many park visitors.