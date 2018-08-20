Son's heartbreaking update on BBC Radio Sheffield host Jimmy Carol after gruesome bar attack

The son of former BBC Radio Sheffield presenter Jimmy Carol has provided a heartbreaking update on his father's condition.

The 63-year-old was left fighting for his life six weeks ago when he punched and knocked to the ground in a Benidorm bar.

The popular entertainer suffered a fractured skull and a bleed on the bran before being placed on a life support machine.

However, he was able to return home via an air ambulance last week and is continuing his recovery in a specialist trauma word.

His son, James Everett, shared the incredible news last month that his father was 'progressing positively' each day.

But, James has once again taken to Facebook to stress his father faces a 'long and slow' recovery and is suffering from Post Traumatic Amnesia.

James posted: "This means that Dad is fluctuating between awareness and a state of confusion and disorientation.

"Whilst he does at times have memory engagement he is struggling with continuous memory particularly in regards to recent day to day events and often struggles to remember what happened a few hours or even a few minutes earlier. He also has reduced attention and is demonstrating altered behaviours.

"As such, the medical team (Nurses, Occupational Therapists and Doctors) have advised that we engage a structured routine of familiar faces. The hope is that (direct quote from the PTA leaflet I have been given by the hospital) "by structuring the individuals' day and providing routine, gradually the person will hold on to more information and begin to make sense of the world around them and interact more appropriately with their environment".

As a result, Jimmy's family has been advised by medics to begin a structured routing of familiar faces which has led to 'difficult decisions'.

He added: "Unfortunately this means that for the moment we have to limit the number of people who are visiting Dad. The hope is that after another week or two we may be able to slowly introduce others into this routine.

"I understand that Dad has many, many friends who want to help and visit him, but we are operating only within the medical guidelines and instructions given to us and this means that we have had to make difficult decisions and put boundaries in place. We do this out of love for Dad and for the betterment of his recovery and rehabilitation."

It is believed that the popular entertainer, who was working as a stand up comedian in the Spanish holiday resort, was attacked when he stepped in to help a woman who he believed was being harassed by a group of men.

It is now suspected that Jimmy, from Chapel-en-le-Frith, Derbyshire, may have intervened in a 'domestic' incident.

James added: "I am incredibly thankful for the outpouring of love, kindness and support that has been shown to us all throughout this really difficult and emotional time but once more ask that before any comments, presumptions or actions are made that you consider contacting myself for clarity before responding independently.

"I didn't ask to be put in this situation and really did not want to become the news reader throughout this process but felt it necessary given recent events. We're all pulling together for Dad and he needs everyone on the same team.

"Please keep Dad and his recovery in prayer and I will intermittently keep everyone updated over the next few months. Thank you all and God bless."

A reward of £20,000 is available for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the man who attacked and left Jimmy for dead between 11.50pm on Tuesday, July 3 and 12.30am on Wednesday, July 4.

Visit https://www.gofundme.com/jimmy-carol-reward-fund to donate.