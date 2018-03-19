Some Sheffield schools due to open later today due to snow

Some Sheffield schools are due to open later than usual today because of snow and icy conditions.

King Edward VII School in Broomhill is to open its lower and upper sites from 10am to allow staff and students to travel there safely.

CRIME: Teen, 15, arrested for attempted murder after woman stabbed in Sheffield

VIDEO: Police hunting gunmen after shooting in Sheffield city centre

Windmill Hill Primary in Chapeltown has also announced that it is to open from 10am along with Notre Dame in Ranmoor.

Chaucer School in Parson Cross is to open at 9.30am.

READ MORE: Man shot in Sheffield city centre

In Rotherham, Aston Academy is closed to Year 7-10 students and will open from 11am for Year 11 and post 16 students.