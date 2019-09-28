Some fans hoping to attend today's Sheffield United v Liverpool FC match have been conned by 'online ticket scam'
Sheffield United have warned that some Liverpool fans hoping to attend today’s match at Bramall Lane have been the victim of an ‘online ticket scam’.
The club has advised that anyone who believes they may have been affected by the scam to contact Action Fraud.
United’s highly anticipated match against Liverpool, who are currently five points clear at the top of the Premier League, kicks off at 12.30pm.
Action Fraud has issued advice to help customers avoid falling foul of ticket scams.
They recommend buying ‘tickets from the venue’s box office, the promoter, an official agent or a well-known and reputable ticket exchange site’.
Anyone buying tickets from an individual, over auction sites such as eBay or social media, should not transfer money directly and should use a ‘secure payment site such as PayPal,’ say Action Fraud.
Their advice also states: “Paying for your tickets by credit card will offer increased protection over other payments methods, such as debit card, cash, or money transfer services. Avoid making payments through bank transfer or money transfer services, as the payment may not be recoverable.”
Anyone hoping to contact Action Fraud should call them directly on 0800 123 2040, or visit their website here.